Britain is getting so desperate to tame inflation it’s talking about food price caps
Published
Brits woke up to yet more grim news on inflation Tuesday, with new data showing prices in UK stores are rising at a record pace. It’s the latest sign of a seemingly intractable cost-of-living crisis that has Prime Minster Rishi Sunak considering drastic measures, including price controls, to keep…
#brits #helendickinson #sunak #laurasuter #ajbell #unitedkingdom #trusselltrust #bankofengland #andrewbailey #treasury