Jan. 6 sentences are piling up. Here's a look at some of the longest handed down

After more than two years since the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, the sentences are piling up — and last week saw the longest prison sentence yet. More than 1,033 of the rioters have been arrested, with approximately 485 federal defendants receiving sentences. About 277 defendants have been…



#capitol #stewartrhodes #oathkeepers #donaldtrump #yalelaw #kellymeggs #florida #peterschwartz #pennsylvania #thomaswebster