Sia Says ‘I’m on the Spectrum,’ Two Years After Her ‘Music’ Film Ignited Backlash for Being Harmful to the Autism Community

Upworthy

Sia disclosed on a new episode of “Rob Has a Podcast” (via People) that she is on the Autism spectrum, a revelation made two years after the pop star generated backlash for casting a neurotypical actor (her frequent collaborato Maddie Ziegler) as a nonverbal autistic teenage girl in her feature…

