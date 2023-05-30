With Alberta election over, Danielle Smith must formally toss out her provincial pension plan idea

Anthony Pizzino is the CEO of the National Association of Federal Retirees. Only 21 per cent of Albertans think the province should withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan and create its own plan – an idea once backed by Premier Danielle Smith, whose United Conservative Party won another majority in…



#anthonypizzino #albertans #canadapensionplan #daniellesmith #alberta #danielle #ucp #ndp #rachelnotley #cpp