24-Year-Old Stock Trader Reveals The 4 Key Indicators Behind His Impressive $8M Earnings In Two Years

Starting your journey in stock trading at a young age means you can learn the intricacies of the market, understand various trading strategies, and become familiar with different types of financial instruments. This is what 24-year-old Jack Kellogg did, by beginning his stock trading journey just…



#jackkellogg #kiss #kellogg #ilag #harvardgradopened #vwap #linear #5thriftyhabits #benzingainspire