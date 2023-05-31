Lululemon backlash after firing staff who stopped thieves: "Woke go broke"

Lululemon is facing claims of being "woke" after firing two of its female employees for attempting to stop shoplifters openly stealing from an outlet in Peachtree Corners, Georgia. According to a statement provided to local media, Jennifer Ferguson and Rachel Rogers were fired by the apparel store…



#peachtreecorners #georgia #jenniferferguson #rachelrogers #budlight #target #newsnation #chill #joeymannarino #budweiser