Here come summer flight delays: How to avoid and handle the headache

Here come summer flight delays: How to avoid and handle the headache

Newsy

Published

ViewAs busy as the summer travel season is expected to be this year, delays and cancellations will be inevitable, especially when uncontrollables like summer thunderstorms roll in.

But a few simple steps could get you to your destination faster if you arrive at the airport prepared.

Riley Laipple is a frequent traveler...

Full Article