Foo Fighters Blast Open D.C. Club The Atlantis With Raging Show Featuring Scream Reunion, Taylor Hawkins Song Dedication
Published
Dave Grohl went back home on Tuesday night (May 31) to play a very special show at the new Washington, D.C. venue: The Atlantis. The 450-capacity room is a replica of the city’s legendary 9:30 Club, which during its heyday hosted everyone from hometown heroes Fugazi to the Red Hot Chili Peppers,…
#davegrohl #atlantis #930club #rem #smashingpumpkins #nirvana #bobdylan #foofighters #grohl #petestahl