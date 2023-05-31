Airline starts weighing its passengers in order to make flights 'safe and efficient'

Air passengers flying out of New Zealand are being asked to weigh themselves as well as their luggage before boarding the plane. Through July 2, Air New Zealand—which was named the world’s best carrier by aviation rating agency AirlineRatings this week—will be asking more than 10,000 fliers to…



#newzealand #airnewzealand #airlineratings #newzealands #alastairjames #nt #finland #finnair #helsinkiairport #uzbekistanairways