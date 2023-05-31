National Bank profit slides as economic gloom weighs on second-quarter earnings

National Bank of Canada NA-T reported lower second-quarter profit and narrowly missed analysts’ estimates by a slim margin as higher costs and rising reserves for potentially sour loans weighed on results. National Bank earned $847-million, or $2.38 per share, in the three months that ended April…



