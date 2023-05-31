Elon Musk rang the alarm on house prices and commercial real estate this week. Here's why he's worried about a property disaster
Published
Elon Musk says commercial real estate is "melting down fast." Patrick Fallon/Reuters Elon Musk warned this week that commercial real estate is in meltdown and house prices will slump. The Tesla chief blamed the Fed's interest-rate rises for putting pressure on property values. Musk has explained…
#elonmusk #patrickfallonreuters #tesla #federalreserve #tuckercarlson