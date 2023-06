The release of Diablo 4 has finally arrived, and to slightly complicate matters, there are two release dates to contend with. One is a period of early access, available to those who have the Digital Deluxe and Ultimate Editions of the game, meaning you can start playing as of June 2. For everyone…



#diablo4 #digitaldeluxe #ultimateeditions #4pmpdt #korea #eastcoast #mount #diablo4s #diablo3 #serverslam