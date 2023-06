Priceless painting looted by Nazis during World War II returns to Poland from Japan

WARSAW, Poland — A priceless 16th century Italian painting that was looted by Nazi Germany during World War II and discovered in Japan has been returned to Poland, authorities in Warsaw said Wednesday. The “Madonna with Child” attributed to Alessandro Turchi, is the latest of some 600 looted…



