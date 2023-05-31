Mike Pence Reportedly Launching Presidential Bid Within Next 2 Weeks: Here’s The Full 2024 GOP List
Published
Former Vice President Mike Pence will launch a campaign for president within the next two weeks, the Messenger reported Wednesday, citing anonymous sources, pitting him against his one-time boss, former President Donald Trump, and a growing field of GOP candidates vying for the party’s 2024…
#mikepence #donaldtrump #rondesantis #twitter #trump #desantis #iowa #southcarolina #newhampshire #desmoines