With June/Black Music Month just around the corner — doubly heightened by this year’s celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary — Billboard is back again with, yes, another GOAT list. This time, we’re counting down the 50 Greatest Rap Groups of All Time. As with our inaugural golden anniversary…



#goat #billboard #inclusion #brooklyn #lilfame #billydanze #eastcoast #firstfamily4life #jayz #gangstarr