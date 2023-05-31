“Can I Invite You to Think Differently About Me?” A Candid Convo Between THR Trailblazers Eva Longoria and Niecy Nash-Betts

Niecy Nash-Betts stars in and produces ABC’s The Rookie: Feds; Eva Longoria on the set of Searchlight’s Flamin’ Hot, which she directed. Roughly 20 years after breaking out on Comedy Central’s Reno 911! and ABC’s soapy drama Desperate Housewives, respectively, Niecy Nash-Betts and Eva Longoria are…



#niecynashbetts #abc #evalongoria #searchlightsflamin #nashbetts #mosthigh #emmy #glendacleveland #netflix #searchlightpictures