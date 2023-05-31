Mike Pence To Launch 2024 Presidential Run, Setting Up Showdown With Former Running Mate Trump: Report

Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to kick off his 2024 presidential campaign on June 7 in Iowa, where he will deliver an announcement video and speech, multiple media sources reported Wednesday. In the race for the Republican Party's 2024 nomination, Pence would not only contend with his…



