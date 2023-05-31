How Did Toosii’s ‘Favorite Song’ Become One of the Biggest Rap Breakout Hits of the Year?

It’s been an absurdly slow start to the year for breakout hits from the hip-hop world — only a handful of titles have hit the Billboard Hot 100‘s top 10, most featuring established superstars like Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lil Durk. But this month, a first-timer to the chart joins their ranks:…



#drake #nickiminaj #favoritesong #tiktok #toxicversion #toosii #kyledenis #tatianamanaois #youmightaswell #manaois