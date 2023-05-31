Naperville couple plans to sell estate, horse barn to highest bidder

Horses have been a part of Sandra and William Barclay’s life since the 1980s, and their English manor-style home and red barn set on more than five acres in unincorporated Naperville reflects their passion. Now retired, the couple wants to spend more time riding and showing their equines. “Living…



#sandra #williambarclay #naperville #livinginflorida #sandrabarclay #donwooddrive #interluxeauctions #barclay #cheryldco #aga