Opinion: First quarter may be last hurrah for GDP, but Bank of Canada may need more rate hikes anyway
Statistics Canada’s first-quarter gross domestic product report was the latest reminder of what a truly weird economic time we find ourselves in. The economy is growing faster than it has a right to – and that’s bad news. With inflation still running too hot for the Bank of Canada’s comfort, the…
