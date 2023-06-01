Monty Williams Signs $72 Million Deal To Become Detroit Pistons’ New Head Coach
Published
The Detroit Pistons have officially made a statement to kick off the NBA offseason. On Wednesday, the Pistons agreed to terms with former Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams on a six-year, $72 million deal to become their new lead voice. Incentives are included within Williams’ new deal that…
