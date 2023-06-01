Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Close Deal on $61 Million L.A. Megamansion
Published
Be the first to know about the biggest and best luxury home sales and listings by signing up for our Mansion Deals email alert.Full Article
Published
Be the first to know about the biggest and best luxury home sales and listings by signing up for our Mansion Deals email alert.Full Article
After a house-hunting spree spanning many months, Hollywood power couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have finally closed on a..