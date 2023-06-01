Debt ceiling deal advances pipeline and tweaks environmental rules. But more work remains
Despite weeks of negotiations, the White House and House Republicans were unable to reach a comprehensive agreement to overhaul environmental regulations and streamline federal permitting as part of their debt ceiling deal, instead settling for limited changes that could simplify some project…
