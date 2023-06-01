Debt ceiling deal advances pipeline and tweaks environmental rules. But more work remains

Debt ceiling deal advances pipeline and tweaks environmental rules. But more work remains

Upworthy

Published

Despite weeks of negotiations, the White House and House Republicans were unable to reach a comprehensive agreement to overhaul environmental regulations and streamline federal permitting as part of their debt ceiling deal, instead settling for limited changes that could simplify some project…

#republicans #nepa #appalachia #joemanchin #westvirginia #democrat #shalandayoung #elizabethgore #democrats #jeansu

Full Article