As the craze of earnings season draws to a close, here's a look back at some of the most exciting (and some less so) results from Q1. Today we are looking at the consumer subscription stocks, starting with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). Consumers today expect goods and services to be hyper-personalized…



#netflix #nflx #reedhastings #stanforduniversity #matchcom #tinderokcupid #hinge #started #chgg #udemy