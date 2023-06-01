Eating disorder helpline that reportedly planned to fire its human staff disables its chatbot after a woman said it told her to count calories, weigh, and…
Published
The National Eating Disorders Association said that it is investigating and taking down its Tessa chatbot after it gave "harmful" information. Cavan Images/Getty Images The National Eating Disorders Association disabled its chatbot after it gave "harmful" information. Tessa runs the Body…
#tessa #bodypositivity #neda #sharonmaxwell #maxwelltessa #dailydot #sarahchase #maxwell #chase #elizabeththompson