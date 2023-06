The exterior of Allina Health United Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.Credit...Tim Gruber for The New York Times Doctors at the Allina Health System, a wealthy nonprofit in the Midwest, aren’t allowed to see poor patients or children with too many unpaid medical bills. Many hospitals in the United…



#stpaul #minncredit #timgruber #allinahealthsystem #midwest #minnesota #wisconsin #allina #times #matthoffman