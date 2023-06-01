Criminal charges dropped against PG&E over fatal California wildfire

Newsy

ViewA California judge has dismissed all criminal charges against Pacific Gas & Electric over a deadly 2020 wildfire that was linked to the utility company's equipment. PG&E will instead pay $50 million as part of a settlement with the Shasta County District Attorney's Office.

The wind-fueled Zogg fire charred more than 55,000...

