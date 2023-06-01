A woman who works out of a tiny home and gets weekly massages at the office says her job has 'all the perks'

Kylie Goodwin has posted six videos of her office on TikTok, revealing an indoor village of tiny homes with workspaces inside them that are customized to each employee. @itskiley94/TikTok In January, Kylie Goodwin, who works in accounting, posted a TikTok video of offices in tiny homes. She said…



#kyliegoodwin #tiktok #missouri #linkedin #springfield #fhs #familyhomesolutions #tiktokers #tiny #amazon