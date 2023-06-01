How Kobe Bryant Helped Religion of Sports Cofounder Gotham Chopra Discover His Passion

Office With a View: The basketball icon taught the filmmaker and TV producer about the importance of ”putting in the work“ “For me, sports in Boston was just an obsession. It was a way of becoming American,” the Religion of Sports cofounder told TheWrap for this week’s Office With a View . “As I…



#boston #religionofsports #officewithaview #deepakchopra #chopra #channelone #chechnya #pakistan #srilanka #colombia