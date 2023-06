Billy Joel has revealed that his Madison Square Garden residency is coming to a close next year after 10 years. “I’m kind of flabbergasted that it lasted as long as it did. My team tells me that we could continue to sell tickets, but ten years, 150 shows – all right already!” the Grammy-winning…



#billyjoel #madisonsquaregarden #grammy #garden #billyjoels #jamesldolan #msgentertainment