Appeal planned after Ed Sheeran win over copyright infringement lawsuit involving 'Thinking Out Loud'

The family of Marvin Gaye's co-writer on "Let's Get it On" intends to appeal a verdict in Manhattan federal court for Ed Sheeran, according to a court filing Thursday. The family of Ed Townsend filed a notice of appeal after it lost a copyright infringement case involving Sheeran's "Thinking Out…



#marvingaye #letgetiton #manhattan #edsheeran #edtownsend #sheeran #thinkingoutloud #ilenefarkas #townsend #bencrump