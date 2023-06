Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of business, the financial markets and the world economy. France is bracing for a possible credit rating downgrade today, despite some strenuous efforts by Paris to fend the risk off. Standard and Poor’s, one of the Big Three rating agencies, is…



#standard #sp #emmanuelmacron #scope #macron #ukrainewar #adamkurpiel #sociétégénérale #brunolemaire #lamaire