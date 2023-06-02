Dozens Of Bags With Human Remains Discovered In Western Mexico
Authorities had been looking for eight young people reported missing last week when they found the site on the outskirts of Guadalajara.Full Article
Forty-five bags containing human remains have been found in central Mexico, authorities have said.
At least 45 bags with human remains were found in a ravine in the western Mexican state of Jalisco during a search for seven young..