Newly discovered stone tools drag dawn of Greek archaeology back by a quarter-million years

Deep in an open coal mine in southern Greece, researchers have discovered the antiquities-rich country’s oldest archaeological site, which dates to 700,000 years ago and is associated with modern humans’ hominin ancestors. The find announced Thursday would drag the dawn of Greek archaeology back…



#greece #greek #spain #megalopolis #cultureministry #panagiotiskarkanas #athens #elenipanagopoulou #greekcultureministry #katerinaharvati