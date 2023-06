Coinspeaker Mark Zuckerberg Unveils Meta Quest 3 VR Headset Priced at $499, Shares Jump 3% Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the company’s next-generation virtual and mixed reality headset dubbed Meta Quest 3. According to the announcement, Meta…



#jump3 #metaplatformsinc #meta #markzuckerberg #metaquest3 #metaconnect #metaquest3details #snapdragon #qualcommincorporated #demeo