Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM-N, is visiting Taiwan on Friday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, his first trip to the island in a nearly a decade, after concluding a visit to China this week. Dimon’s trip to Taipei, where JPMorgan has had a…



#jamiedimon #jpmorganchaseco #jpmn #taiwan #dimon #taipei #jpmorgan #beijing #andrewcollier #hongkong