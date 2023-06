While the media has fixated on K-pop superstars BTS, Blackpink, Tomorrow X Together, and, more recently, newbies Fifty Fifty, don’t sleep on Stray Kids. The South Korean boy band doesn’t get the attention, but they’re flying in the upper-elite class, with No. 1s on the Billboard 200 chart with…



#straykids #southkorean #maxidentandoddinary #atlantic #albumschart #ifpi #taylorswift #maxident #badbunnys #5star