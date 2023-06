ViewDenver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic showed why he is one of the best in the NBA on Thursday as his squad easily defeated the Miami Heat 104-93 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.



For Jokic and the Nuggets, it was their first appearance in the NBA Finals.



Jokic had a game-high 27 points and 14 assists to go with a team-high of...