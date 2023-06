Jordan's crown prince married the scion of a prominent Saudi family on Thursday in a palace ceremony attended by royals and other VIPs from around the world, as massive crowds gathered across the kingdom to celebrate the region's newest power couple. The marriage of Crown Prince Hussein, 28, and…



#jordan #saudi #crownprincehussein #rajwaalseif #jillbiden #arab #saudiarabia #lebanese #eliesaab #zahranpalace