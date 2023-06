President Joe Biden has long been an advocate for strict restrictions on guns, so his son makes something of an unlikely advocate for expanded gun rights. But Hunter Biden may soon find himself on the opposite side of his father's gun control crusade in at least one aspect. The younger Biden is…



#hunterbiden #departmentofjustice #justicedepartment #secondamendment #politico #guncontrolact #thissupremecourt #davidweiss #delaware #donaldtrump