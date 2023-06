Coinspeaker Elon Musk Confirms Twitter Rebranding to X Super App for Microblogging and Financial Services Twitter CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the microblogging website will rebrand to X sometime in the near future. Elon Musk responded with “True” to a tweet announcing the forthcoming…



#elonmusk #twitterinc #xcorp #xholdingscorp #wechat #michaelgrimes #mau #tiktok #whatsapp