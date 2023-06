The Phillies overcame a slow start in 2022 with a rousing run to the World Series, where they fell just short against the Astros. Their high continued into the offseason, when they landed one of the biggest fish in the free agent pond, shortstop Trea Turner, inking him to an 11-year, $300 million…



#phillies #worldseries #treaturner #worldbaseballclassic #bryceharper #turner #sprays #turnerandorphillies #jasonkipnis #kbb