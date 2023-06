Ella Irwin, after less than seven months as head of trust and safety at Elon Musk’s , has resigned from the company. Irwin confirmed to Reuters that she resigned but did not provide a reason for her exit. Earlier, Fortune reported that Irwin’s Slack account at Twitter appeared to have been…



