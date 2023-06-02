Lily-Rose Depp ‘Would Steer Clear’ of the Weeknd on ‘The Idol’ Set at Times, but Stresses: Nobody ‘Went Full Method’ or ‘Lost Their Minds’

In HBO’s controversial new series “The Idol,” Lily-Rose Depp plays a young pop phenom who falls for a self-help guru and modern day cult leader named Tedros (played by Abel “the Weeknd” Tesfaye). Depp recently told Entertainment Weekly that no one in “The Idol” cast went “full Method [actor],” but…



#hbo #idol #lilyrosedepp #weekndtesfaye #entertainmentweekly #method #tedros #cannesfilmfestival #lilyrose #etcanada