TJ Porter | Bankrate.com (TNS) Say “mortgage,” and most people think of a fixed-rate, long-term loan. While that’s certainly the most popular variety, it’s not the only home loan in town. For some aspiring homeowners, an adjustable rate mortgage might be a better option. Adjustable-rate mortgages…



