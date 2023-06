Shares of Verizon Communications Inc , AT&T Inc and T-Mobile US Inc declined on Friday after a report said Amazon.com Inc was in talks with the U.S. telecom firms to offer low-cost wireless services to its Prime members. Bloomberg News reported that Amazon was negotiating to get the lowest…



#attinc #tmobileusinc #amazon #christopherali #pennstateuniversity #verizon #att #brandonnispel #dishnetworkcorp