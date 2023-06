OKX’s native token is OKB (OKB), the European branch of Okcoin from China. There are a lot of important concepts in cryptocurrency, and crypto exchanges rank at the top. People usually get into crypto ownership through these sites. There are more decentralized exchanges (DEXs), but the traditional…



#okx #okb #okcoinfromchina #cex #malta #okbearn #jumpstart #maltese #jayhao #mingxingstar