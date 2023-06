WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police said it has stopped using drones manufactured by a Chinese company, which had garnered some attention in Congress. The confirmation came as Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., apparently unaware of the Capitol Police's recent decision, on Friday called on the agency to stop…



#marcorubio #capitolpolice #autelrobotics #rubio #capitol #thomasmanger #uscp #capitolhill