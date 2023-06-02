Judge removes himself from Disney lawsuit, but not for reasons cited by DeSantis

A federal judge overseeing the First Amendment lawsuit that Walt Disney Parks filed against Gov. Ron DeSantis and others is disqualifying himself, but not because of bias claims made by the Florida governor. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a court filing Thursday that it was because…



#firstamendment #waltdisneyparks #rondesantis #florida #markwalker #disney #desantis #waltdisneycompany #barackobama #dontsaygay