Almost half-way through 2023, the stock market is outperforming most analysts’ expectations as earnings rebounded nicely and equity indices are mostly positive. The most popular domestic equity benchmark, the S&P 500, is up 9.7% for the year as of May 31st, a solid bounce back from 2022’s 18.1%…



#dow #apple #msft #sp #amazon #nvda #alphabet #goog #treasury #mcclellanoscillator